World Championship of Legends unveils schedule

The tournament opens with a clash between England and India,

ANI | Updated: 21-03-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 23:35 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI) World Championship of Legends has announced the tournament schedule and it will commence on July 3, 2024 at Edgbaston in the United Kingdom. Infused with the timeless rivalry between India and Pakistan, the schedule promises a riveting display of cricket, a release said.

The tournament opens with a clash between England and India, alongside Australia taking on Pakistan, igniting the competitive spirit from the very start. Highlights include the much-anticipated showdown between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on July 6, promising to captivate audiences worldwide.

Other captivating fixtures include India facing off against Australia on July 8. The journey culminates on July 13th with the final.

Full Schedule of WCL 2024: Wednesday, 3 July - England vs India & Australia vs Pakistan

Thursday, 4 July - South Africa vs England & Pakistan vs West Indies Friday 5, July - Australia vs South Africa & India vs West Indies

Saturday, 6 July - England vs Australia & India vs Pakistan Sunday, 7 July SA vs West Indies & England vs Pakistan

Monday, 8 July - India vs Australia Tuesday, 9 July - West Indies vs England & South Africa vs Pakistan

Wednesday, 10 July - West Indies vs Australia & India vs South Africa Friday, 12 July - Team 2 vs Team 3 & Team 1 vs Team 4

Saturday, 13 July - Finals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

