Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League refers Leicester to independent commission over alleged rule breach

Leicester, who were relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, had failed to submit their audited financial accounts, the Premier League said in a statement. "The proceedings will be conducted in accordance with a timetable to be set by the independent commission," the league added.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 00:00 IST
Soccer-Premier League refers Leicester to independent commission over alleged rule breach
Representative image. Image Credit: Pexels

The Premier League referred Leicester City to an independent commission on Thursday for an alleged breach of the league's spending rules during the 2022-23 season. Leicester, who were relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, had failed to submit their audited financial accounts, the Premier League said in a statement.

"The proceedings will be conducted in accordance with a timetable to be set by the independent commission," the league added. Leicester are second in the Championship, equal on points with leaders Leeds United, as they pursue promotion back to the Premier League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024