Left Menu

Soccer-Gudmundsson hat-trick earns Iceland 4-1 win over Israel

Israel earned their first penalty when Daniel Gretarsson clipped the heels of Zahavi in the box and the latter stepped up to drill the ball low into the left-hand corner from the spot. Iceland were level on 39 minutes with a sublime 30-yard free-kick from Gudmundsson, and within three minutes they had turned the tie on its head through Traustason’s deflected volley.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 22-03-2024 03:20 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 03:20 IST
Soccer-Gudmundsson hat-trick earns Iceland 4-1 win over Israel
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Albert Gudmundsson scored a hat-trick and Arnor Traustason got the other goal as Iceland booked their place in the Path B playoff final in the Euro 2024 qualifiers with a thumping 4-1 victory over Israel in neutral Budapest on Thursday. Eran Zahavi put Israel ahead from the penalty spot but they finished the game with 10 men following a red card for Roy Revivo, after which Zahavi missed a second spot-kick to level the score 10 minutes from the end.

Iceland will face Ukraine in the Path B final on Tuesday, with the victor earning a place in Group E in Germany along with Belgium, Slovakia and Romania. Israel earned their first penalty when Daniel Gretarsson clipped the heels of Zahavi in the box and the latter stepped up to drill the ball low into the left-hand corner from the spot.

Iceland were level on 39 minutes with a sublime 30-yard free-kick from Gudmundsson, and within three minutes they had turned the tie on its head through Traustason's deflected volley. Israel's task got harder when Revivo received a deserved straight red card from referee Anthony Taylor for a horror tackle, but were given a lifeline with a second penalty for handball, but this time Zahavi could not finish and Iceland made the game safe with two late goals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024