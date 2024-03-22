Soccer-Portugal breeze past Sweden 5-2 in Euros warm up

Portugal swept past Sweden 5-2 in a friendly on Thursday as manager Roberto Martinez rested Cristiano Ronaldo and several other key players in the build-up to the European Championship in Germany, which starts in June. The Portuguese, who stormed into the Euro 2024 finals by winning all 10 of their qualifiers, opened a three-goal lead in the first half thanks to strikes by Rafael Leao, Matheus Nunes and Bruno Fernandes.

Substitute Bruma extended their lead with first-touch effort in the 57th minute, but Viktor Gyokeres hit back for Sweden from close-range a minute later. Goncalo Ramos struck from inside the box in the 62nd minute to extend Portugal's lead before Sweden's Gustaf Nilsson netted a stoppage time header in the last play of the match.

