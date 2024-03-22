Left Menu

Soccer-Ukraine come back to beat Bosnia and Herzegovina and keep alive Euro hopes

A late goal by striker Artem Dovbyk sent Ukraine past Bosnia and Herzegovina with a 2-1 win in their Euro 2024 playoff semi-final on Thursday and into a final against Iceland for a spot in the Germany tournament.

Reuters | Zenica | Updated: 22-03-2024 04:07 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 04:07 IST
Iceland beat Israel 4-1 to book the other place in the Path B playoff final, with Albert Gudmundsson scoring a hat-trick and Arnor Traustason getting the other goal.

Ukraine held more possession than the home side, and had more chances, but went down 1-0 through an own goal early in the second half when defender Mykola Matviyenko sent the ball into his own net in the 56th minute. Substitute Roman Yaremchuk restored hope for Ukraine when he levelled from close range in the 85th minute before setting up Dovbyk who sealed the turnaround win three minutes later with a header.

Ukraine will host Iceland on Tuesday in Wroclaw, Poland, due to Russia's invasion of their country.

