Soccer-Portugal breeze past Sweden 5-2 in Euros warm up

Portugal swept past Sweden 5-2 in a friendly on Thursday as manager Roberto Martinez rested Cristiano Ronaldo and several other key players in the build-up to the European Championship in Germany, which starts in June.

"It was a very important test for us. We worked on defensive concepts, I really liked the new links, the spirit and the commitment was very good. But there are other concepts that we need to work on and improve," Martinez told Portuguese television RTP. Portugal, who stormed into the Euro 2024 finals by winning all 10 of their qualifiers, opened up a three-goal lead in the first half thanks to strikes by Rafael Leao, Matheus Nunes and Bruno Fernandes.

Leao opened the scoring in the 24th minute, firing a brilliant strike into the top corner from a rebound after Bernardo Silva burst into the box and unleashed a curling shot off the post. In the 33rd minute, Manchester City midfielder Nunes sliced through the Swedish defence before darting a low strike just inside the right post to extend the locals' lead at Guimaraes, before Fernandes tapped in a close-range effort from a Nelson Semedo cross in the last play of the half.

Substitute Bruma extended their lead with a first-touch effort in the 57th minute but Viktor Gyokeres hit back for Sweden from close range a minute later. Goncalo Ramos struck from inside the box in the 62nd minute to extend Portugal's lead from another fine individual effort by Semedo running up and down the right channel, before Sweden's Gustaf Nilsson netted a stoppage-time header.

"It was a good game but we could have done better because we conceded two goals and we shouldn't have," Nunes told Portuguese channel Sport TV. "We want to go into the Euros strong and always try to keep a clean sheet. It's easier to win when you don't concede goals. That's what we're going to try to improve, to keep scoring a lot and not conceding."

