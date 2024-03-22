Soccer-Three Arsenal supporters banned for tragedy-related abuse

Arsenal have welcomed the three-year banning orders handed out to three of their fans after they pleaded guilty to tragedy-related abuse during an FA Cup match against Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on Jan. 7. "We strongly condemn this abhorrent behaviour," Arsenal said in a statement on Thursday. "We have worked closely with the police to ensure swift action was taken and we welcome the football banning orders handed out."

Liverpool have repeatedly called for an end to chants about the Hillsborough tragedy at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final, which resulted in 97 Liverpool fans losing their lives after a crush in an over-crowded and fenced-in enclosure. On Wednesday, a Manchester United supporter was charged by Greater Manchester Police in relation to tragedy-related abuse towards Liverpool fans during last weekend's FA Cup quarter-final between the teams.

