Engineering Student Fatally Shot in Domestic Dispute in Ghaziabad

A 25-year-old engineering student was allegedly shot dead by the father of a woman he was in a relationship with. The accused, a retired BSF officer, was against their relationship. The victim was reportedly shot five times during an altercation. The incident occurred in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 27-04-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old engineering student was allegedly shot dead by the father of a woman he was in a relationship with, police said on Saturday.

''One Vipul, a BTech student, was shot dead in a flat in the Crossing Republic area around 3.30 am on Friday,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said. Accused Rajesh Kumar Singh retired from the Border Security Force (BSF) and is currently working for a private security company.

''The victim was allegedly in a relationship with the daughter of the accused,'' the officer said.

''The accused reached the flat in the night and had an altercation with Vipul after which Singh shot him five times,'' he added.

Singh was allegedly against Vipul's relationship with his daughter, the police said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation started, they said.

