Teenager Arshvant outplays field by six shots to win combined title in NCR Cup

Arshvant Srivastava, who recently won a silver medal at the US Kids Malaysian Championships, shot rounds of 72-72-74 for a total of 2-over 218. He was also six shots clear of second-placed Harman Sachdeva (70-77-77), who was the best among Category A players

ANI | Updated: 22-03-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 21:37 IST
Arshavant Srivastava with NCR Cup (Image: IGU). Image Credit: ANI
Arshvant Srivastava, who completes 15 later this year, picked his first big title at the 12th NCR Cup at the Golden Greens when he topped the combined leaderboard of the tournament sanctioned by the Indian Golf Union. He won by a massive six shots over the entire field of Category A, B and Amateurs. Arshvant, who recently won a silver medal at the US Kids Malaysian Championships, shot rounds of 72-72-74 for a total of 2-over 218. He was also six shots clear of second-placed Harman Sachdeva (70-77-77), who was the best among Category A players.

The Noida teenager Arshvant (74), trained by Amit Dube, also picked the top prize in Category B. His total of 218 gave him a winning margin of eight shots in Category B over Anas Khan (76) and Aarush Naveen (76), who totalled 226 each. Arshvant's final day 74 included an eagle and four bogeys, two of which came on the last two holes, by which time his margin was way too much. His winning total was the lowest for all three categories of Amateurs, Category A and B together.

Among the amateurs, T Namgali (224), Harsh Singh (229) and Rajyaveer Singh (232) were the top finishers. In the finish for Category A boys only, Harman topped with 224 with Udai Aditya Middha and Haransh Singh tied for second at 226.

Prarthana Khanna (218) was the winner in Category A girls with Jiah Kang (219) a close second. Guntas Sandhu In Category B girls, Guntas Sandhu was the winner, and she also won Category A and B combined with 218. Shambhavi Chaturvedi (233) was second among Girls in Category B.

In the Combined standings, Guntas was the topper with Prarthana Khanna second at 218 and Jiah Kang (219) third. The Category C title was won by Aditya Mishra (77-75) with Jasbir Kang (79-75) second and Sakshit Purandare (78-77) third. Among girls, Rehnoor Malik (152) was the winner with Anushka Gupta (153) second and Naina Kapoor (156) third.

In Category D, Shan Alvi (138) was the winner with Kabir Goyal (143) second and Samar Baijal (146) third, while Aaradhya Rawat (158) won in Girls D with Unnati Singh and Rehana Malik second and third. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

