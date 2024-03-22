Left Menu

Soccer-Leicester take out legal proceedings against Premier League and EFL

Leicester, who were relegated from the top flight last season, could face a points deduction after the Premier League referred them to an independent commission on Thursday. "Leicester City has been compelled today to issue two urgent legal proceedings against the Premier League and the EFL," the club said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 22:09 IST
Leicester City have issued two legal proceedings against the Premier League and the English Football League (EFL), the Championship club said on Friday after being referred to a commission over alleged breaches in spending rules. Leicester, who were relegated from the top flight last season, could face a points deduction after the Premier League referred them to an independent commission on Thursday.

"Leicester City has been compelled today to issue two urgent legal proceedings against the Premier League and the EFL," the club said in a statement. "LCFC will be seeking that each of these proceedings is determined by an appropriate and fully independent legal panel."

