Left Menu

CSK beat RCB by six wickets in IPL opener

Skipper Faf du Plessis 35 off 23 got his team off the blocks before the visitors collapsed to 78 for five.Anuj Rawat 48 off 25 and Dinesh Karthik 38 not out off 26 shared a 95-run stand off 50 balls for the sixth wicket to give some respectability to the total.Mustafizur Rahman was the stand out bowler for CSK taking four wickets.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-03-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 00:02 IST
CSK beat RCB by six wickets in IPL opener
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in the IPL opener here on Friday. RCB recovered to 173 for six against CSK after opting to bat. Skipper Faf du Plessis (35 off 23) got his team off the blocks before the visitors collapsed to 78 for five.

Anuj Rawat (48 off 25) and Dinesh Karthik (38 not out off 26) shared a 95-run stand off 50 balls for the sixth wicket to give some respectability to the total.

Mustafizur Rahman was the stand out bowler for CSK taking four wickets. In response, CSK got home in 18.4 overs after contributions from debutant Rachin Ravindra (37 off 15), seasoned Ajinkya Rahane (27 off 19), Shivam Dube (34 not out off 28) and Ravindra Jadeja (25 not out off 17). Brief scores: RCB 173/6 in 20 overs (Anuj Rawat 48, Dinesh Karthik 38 not out; Mustafizur Rahman 4/29). CSK 176/4 in 18.4 overs (Rachin Ravindra 37, Ajinkya Rahane 27, Shivam Dube 34 not out; Cameron Green 2/27).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024