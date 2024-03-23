Left Menu

Russell, Salt lift KKR to imposing 208/7 against SRH

Phil Salt smashed a 40-ball 54 upfront before Andre Russell exploded at the back end with a scintillating fifty to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to 208 for seven against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. Brief Scores Kolkata Knight Riders 208 for 7 in 20 overs Andre Russell 64 not out, Phil Salt 54 T Natarajan 332.

Updated: 23-03-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 21:29 IST
Russell, Salt lift KKR to imposing 208/7 against SRH
Phil Salt smashed a 40-ball 54 upfront before Andre Russell exploded at the back end with a scintillating fifty to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to 208 for seven against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. After Salt's initial knock, Russell showed his batting prowess towards the end finishing with an unbeaten 64 off 25 balls to lift KKR. While Salt hit three fours and as many sixes, Russell decorated his knock with three boundaries and seven hits over the fence. Ramandeep Singh also made 35 off 17 balls, while Rinku Singh scored 23 off 15 deliveries. Mayank Markande (2/39) and T Natarajan (3/32) were the main wicket takers for SRH. Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 208 for 7 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 64 not out, Phil Salt 54; T Natarajan 3/32).

