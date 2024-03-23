Left Menu

I-League: Barboza's double strike earns full points for Delhi FC

Delhi FC beat Gokulam Kerala FC 2-0 in the I-League 2023-24 match at the EMS Corporation Stadium on Saturday. Two goals by substitute Brazilian striker Sergio Barboza in the second half gave the visitors full points

23-03-2024
Delhi FC in action against Gokulam Kerala FC during I-League 2023-24 (Image: AIFF media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi FC beat Gokulam Kerala FC 2-0 in the I-League 2023-24 match at the EMS Corporation Stadium on Saturday. Two goals by substitute Brazilian striker Sergio Barboza in the second half gave the visitors full points. The home side were reduced to 10 men in the 40th minute when a silly tackle from Mashoor Shereef on Balwant at the edge of the box earned the defender a straight red, reducing the home team to 10.

After Saturday's victory, Delhi FC have collected 26 points from 21 matches to occupy the seventh place in the league table. Gokulam Kerala are in fifth place with 36 points from 22 matches. In a sedate first half, Gokulam Kerala floundered several chances to open the scoring, as their wingers wreaked havoc on the visitors. Having fallen out of the title race seemed to have dampened spirits though as the Gokulam forwards lacked the killer touch.

Delhi FC slowly grew into the game and even threatened via the solo exploits of the former India international Balwant Singh. The best chance fell to VS Sreekuttan whose diving header from K Abhijith's cross went agonisingly wide, a release said. The man advantage gave Delhi the impetus in the second half and they increased their possession of the ball even without creating much with it.

The difference was the introduction of Sergio Barboza in the 55th minute, the Brazilian bringing some much-needed vigour and energy into the game. In the 59th minute, having been played through by a fellow substitute Tondomba Naorem, Barboza outpaced his markers and slotted his shot into the bottom corner to give Delhi the lead.

Two minutes later, he had a chance to make it two from a similar position but his shot dragged wide. Barboza made amends for it with three minutes of the regulation time left, latching on to Hudson Dias' through ball this time before blasting it in. Delhi deservedly took full points. (ANI)

