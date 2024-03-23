Left Menu

"He played amazing innings": Shikhar Dhawan lauds Sam Curran as Punjab Kings defeat Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan lauded all-rounderSam Curran following his match winning performance against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024

ANI | Updated: 23-03-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 23:44 IST
"He played amazing innings": Shikhar Dhawan lauds Sam Curran as Punjab Kings defeat Delhi Capitals
Punjab Kings' Sam Curran. (Photo- IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan lauded all-rounder Sam Curran following his match winning performance against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. A half-century by Sam Curran and his 67-run partnership with Liam Livingstone helped the PBKS secure a four-wicket win over DC in Rishabh Pant's comeback game during the IPL at Mullanpur on Saturday.

The left-hand batter asserted that the PBKS bowlers leaked few extra runs in the last few years. Harshal Patel conceded 25 runs in the last over. The bowler conceded 47 runs in his spell of four overs, where he took two wickets. "Feels great, happy to be on the ground. I've been preparing for this tournament, this is the first time I'm playing at this high level since the last IPL. I was a bit nervous as well but yeah, came through. No chat in the innings break after the 25-run over because I was preparing to bat. Also, bowlers will be going through their own emotions. So I would rather give them space and chat after things calm down. I felt we leaked a few extra runs, of course extra nerves are there in the first match," Dhawan said in the post-match presentation.

The 38-year-old further stated that the wicket got better to bat in the second innings under lights. "It's normal. Felt the wicket got better under lights, we got a good start and Sam played an amazing innings. Livingstone finished it nicely. I didn't know the records here, it's a new ground. So didn't focus on it too much, we practiced during day and at night. Thought we'd let the other team use their brains first and then we'll assess it. It worked for us, so we're happy and content," the opener added

PBKS put DC to bat after winning the toss. Fiery knocks on top by David Warner (29 in 21 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Mitchell Marsh (20 in 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes) helped DC start well, but they lost their way. Rishabh Pant made 18 off 13 balls in his comeback game. DC was struggling at 147/8, but an explosive cameo from Abhishek Porel (32 in 10 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) took DC to 174/9 in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh (2/28) and Harshal Patel (2/43) were the top bowlers for PBKS.

In the chase of 175, skipper Shikhar Dhawan (22 in 16 balls, with four boundaries) started off well. Prabhsimran Singh also contributed a useful 26 in 17 balls with five fours. But it was the 67-run partnership for fifth wicket between Sam Curran (63 in 47 balls, with six fours and a six) and Liam Livingstone (38* in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) sealed a four-wicket win for PBKS. Kuldeep Yadav (2/20) and Khaleel Ahmed (2/43) were the top bowlers for Delhi Capitals.

Curran won 'Player of the Match' for his knock. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024