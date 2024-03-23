"He played amazing innings": Shikhar Dhawan lauds Sam Curran as Punjab Kings defeat Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan lauded all-rounder Sam Curran following his match winning performance against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. A half-century by Sam Curran and his 67-run partnership with Liam Livingstone helped the PBKS secure a four-wicket win over DC in Rishabh Pant's comeback game during the IPL at Mullanpur on Saturday.

The left-hand batter asserted that the PBKS bowlers leaked few extra runs in the last few years. Harshal Patel conceded 25 runs in the last over. The bowler conceded 47 runs in his spell of four overs, where he took two wickets. "Feels great, happy to be on the ground. I've been preparing for this tournament, this is the first time I'm playing at this high level since the last IPL. I was a bit nervous as well but yeah, came through. No chat in the innings break after the 25-run over because I was preparing to bat. Also, bowlers will be going through their own emotions. So I would rather give them space and chat after things calm down. I felt we leaked a few extra runs, of course extra nerves are there in the first match," Dhawan said in the post-match presentation.

The 38-year-old further stated that the wicket got better to bat in the second innings under lights. "It's normal. Felt the wicket got better under lights, we got a good start and Sam played an amazing innings. Livingstone finished it nicely. I didn't know the records here, it's a new ground. So didn't focus on it too much, we practiced during day and at night. Thought we'd let the other team use their brains first and then we'll assess it. It worked for us, so we're happy and content," the opener added

PBKS put DC to bat after winning the toss. Fiery knocks on top by David Warner (29 in 21 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Mitchell Marsh (20 in 12 balls, with two fours and two sixes) helped DC start well, but they lost their way. Rishabh Pant made 18 off 13 balls in his comeback game. DC was struggling at 147/8, but an explosive cameo from Abhishek Porel (32 in 10 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) took DC to 174/9 in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh (2/28) and Harshal Patel (2/43) were the top bowlers for PBKS.

In the chase of 175, skipper Shikhar Dhawan (22 in 16 balls, with four boundaries) started off well. Prabhsimran Singh also contributed a useful 26 in 17 balls with five fours. But it was the 67-run partnership for fifth wicket between Sam Curran (63 in 47 balls, with six fours and a six) and Liam Livingstone (38* in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) sealed a four-wicket win for PBKS. Kuldeep Yadav (2/20) and Khaleel Ahmed (2/43) were the top bowlers for Delhi Capitals.

Curran won 'Player of the Match' for his knock. (ANI)

