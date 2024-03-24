Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Caps post 7-6 shootout win over Hurricanes

Dylan Strome provided the deciding goal in the fifth round of the shootout as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 7-6 on Friday in a highly entertaining game that saw both teams have a player record a hat trick. Sonny Milano had three goals, while Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who made the most out of 25 shots on goal. Strome provided three assists and Ivan Miroshnichenko had two assists.

Mets announce signing of J.D. Martinez

The New York Mets announced Saturday that they signed six-time All-Star J.D. Martinez to a one-year contract. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, however multiple media outlets reported it was worth $12 million.

Baseball-MLB launches investigation into Ohtani, ex-interpreter following theft allegations

Major League Baseball on Friday said it had begun a formal investigation into a situation surrounding Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his long-time interpreter Ippei Mizuhara following allegations of "massive theft." "Major League Baseball has been gathering information since we learned about the allegations involving Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhari from the news media," an MLB spokesperson said.

Report: Eagles signing QB Will Grier to one-year deal

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing free agent quarterback Will Grier to a one-year deal, ESPN reported Saturday. Grier, 28, has been employed by five other teams since 2019, when he last appeared in a regular season game.

Cardinals to send RHP Sonny Gray, OF Lars Nootbaar to IL

The St. Louis Cardinals will start the regular season with right-hander Sonny Gray and outfielder Lars Nootbaar on the injured list, manager Oliver Marmol said Saturday. Gray has a right hamstring strain that will send him to the 15-day IL, while Nootbaar is headed to the 10-day IL with multiple non-displaced rib fractures. The Cardinals already had outfielder Tommy Edman (wrist) headed to the IL to open the season.

Tennis-Stoic Sabalenka makes winning start to Miami Open

World number two Aryna Sabalenka made a stoic return to the court on Friday as she eased past Paula Badosa 6-4 6-3 to reach the third round of the Miami Open just days after the death of her former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov. What was a long and difficult week for the 25-year-old Belarusian, who had received a first round bye, was made a little bit longer as heavy rains swept across South Florida. It delayed the start of play by just over six hours.

Flyers captain Sean Couturier to return vs. Bruins

Philadelphia Flyers captain Sean Couturier will return to the ice for Saturday afternoon's home game against the Boston Bruins after serving as a healthy scratch for the previous two contests. Couturier sat out Philadelphia's 4-3 win over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday and a 3-2 overtime loss on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Charlie Culberson can't make his pitch, cut by Braves

Charlie Culberson's attempt to reinvent himself as a pitcher at age 34 took a blow Saturday when he was released by the Atlanta Braves. The longtime utility man, who has 99 extra-base hits over an 11-year major league career, went to spring training this season with the Braves on a minor league deal as a right-handed pitcher.

Spring training roundup: Giants get wild 13-12 win over Cubs

Brett Wisely scored on pitcher Chase Watkins' errant pickoff throw and the San Francisco Giants completed a wild 13-12 win over the visiting Chicago Cubs in spring training action Friday in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Giants trailed 10-0 and 12-6 before coming all the way back to prevail in the split-squad game. Matt Chapman hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, and Trenton Brooks hit the game-tying RBI single in the eighth.

Figure skating-Japan's Sakamoto becomes first woman in 56 years to claim three-peat

Japan's Kaori Sakamoto retained the figure skating world title with a stellar performance in Montreal on Friday and became the first woman to win three straight crowns since American Peggy Fleming in 1968. Sakamoto was in fourth place after the short program, but the 23-year-old's dazzling free skate to "Wild Is The Wind/Feeling Good" by Lauryn Hill helped her match 1968 Olympic champion Fleming, who won three world titles between 1966-68.

