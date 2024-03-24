Left Menu

Motor racing-Ferrari's Sainz wins Australian Grand Prix

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 24-03-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 10:56 IST
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz won the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday after Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen was forced to retire from the race with a brake problem.

Two weeks after having surgery for appendicitis, Sainz led team mate Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari 1-2 at Albert Park, with McLaren's Lando Norris finishing third.

