Motor racing-Ferrari's Sainz wins Australian Grand Prix

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz won the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday after Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen was forced to retire from the race with a brake problem.

Two weeks after having surgery for appendicitis, Sainz led team mate Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari 1-2 at Albert Park, with McLaren's Lando Norris finishing third.

