Fiery Samson powers Rajasthan Royals to 193/4 vs LSG

Sanju Samson yet again made a fiery start to his IPL campaign with a belligerent 82 not out as Rajasthan Royals posted a competitive 193 for four against Lucknow Super Giants in their season-opener, here on Sunday. Royals skipper Samson hit half a dozen of sixes along with three fours in his 52-ball-knock, which was replete with spectacular hits in all parts of the ground. His knock provided Rajasthan Royals both impetus and stability after twin blows in the Powerplay. With Riyan Parag (43, 29 balls, 1 four, 3 sixes) also playing his part well by forging a 93-run association for the third wicket to consolidate for their side, Royals batting did come good in their opening game. If Samson appeared in his usual element, playing strokes that make him a compelling watch, Parag looked calm in his approach, pouncing on every opportunity that came his way.

A little cautious to begin with, Parag's first big hit came in the ninth over when he smacked Yash Thakur over mid-on for the first six of the over, as Samson hit two more on the last two balls to collect 21 off it.

Parag also got a lifeline on 29 when a mishit off Ravi Bishnoi ballooned up but Mohsin Khan failed to grab the ball despite having enough time to get under it and position himself.

Parag's innings ended in the 15th over when, having already hit Naveen-ul-Haq for a four and six, the right-handed batter went for a pull shot but top-edged it to substitute fielder (Deepak Hooda) at deep square leg. While Shimron Hetmyer (5) could not trouble the scorers much, Dhruv Jurel made a rapid 12-ball 20 not out with a six and a four each. However, none of that would have happened had Krunal Pandya (4-0-19-0) not collided with non-striker Samson, trying to hold on to a soft return catch offered by Parag. Earlier at the start, Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a few attractive fours to make his intentions clear of leading a fightback for the Royals who lost Jos Buttler in the second over. The English wicketkeeper-batter cracked two fours to begin with but he was outdone by Naveen-ul-Haq (2/41), who teased Buttler (11 from 9 balls) with a fuller one to drive, off which he got an outside edge.

Standing behind the wickets despite other wicketkeepers in Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran in the side, KL Rahul snaffled a tough diving catch cleanly. On a pitch that appeared to be a tad slower to begin with, Mohsin (1/45) did well to surprise Jaiswal with a quick short ball which the left-handed batter looked to pull but played tamely towards mid-on for a 12-ball 24 studded with three fours and a six.

