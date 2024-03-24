Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:05 PM EDT on Sunday, March 24

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:05 PM ET on Sunday, March 24: - - - -

FOOTBALL COLLEGE FOOTBALL Georgia RB Trevor Etienne faces DUI, other charges Georgia running back Trevor Etienne faces four misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence, after his arrest Sunday morning. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-UGA-ETIENNE, Field Level Media

-- BASEBALL MLB Phillies give Matt Strahm extension, trade Jake Cave to Rockies Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Matt Strahm agreed to a contract extension through the 2025 season, the team announced Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-COL-STRAHM, Field Level Media White Sox sign OF Kevin Pillar, DFA RHP Touki Toussaint The Chicago White Sox signed veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar to a major-league contract on Sunday, two days after they released him. BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-PILLAR, Field Level Media A's acquire RHP Austin Adams from Mets The Oakland Athletics acquired right-hander Austin Adams from the New York Mets on Sunday for cash considerations. BASEBALL-MLB-OAK-NYM-ADAMS-GOTT, Field Level Media

-- HOCKEY NHL Today's games: (all times ET) Winnipeg at Washington, 12:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Colorado, 2 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m. Toronto at Carolina, 6 p.m. Edmonton at Ottawa, 6 p.m. Florida at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Dallas at Arizona, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m. Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m. Montreal at Seattle, 9 p.m. PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET) Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m. -- BASKETBALL NBA Today's games: (all times ET) New Orleans at Detroit, 3 p.m. Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m. Cleveland at Miami, 6 p.m. Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Indiana at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET) Charlotte at Cleveland (late preview), 7 p.m. Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at New York (late preview), 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m. Portland at Houston, 8 p.m. Phoenix at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m. Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m. Philadelphia at Sacramento (late preview), 10 p.m. Indiana at L.A. Clippers (late preview), 10:30 p.m.

-- MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Dusty May takes over at Michigan, agrees to 5-year deal Florida Atlantic's Dusty May has been hired as the new men's basketball coach at Michigan, the latter school announced Sunday morning. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-MICH-FAU-DUSTY-MAY, Field Level Media Today's games: (all times ET) NCAA Tournament South: No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 2 Marquette at Indianapolis, 12:10 p.m. Midwest: No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 1 Purdue at Indianapolis, 2:40 p.m. South: No. 12 James Madison vs. No. 4 Duke at New York, 5:15 p.m. West: No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 3 Baylor at Memphis, 6:10 p.m. West: No. 12 GCU vs. No. 4 Alabama at Spokane, Wash., 7:10 p.m. East: No. 9 Northwestern vs. No. 1 UConn at New York, 7:45 p.m. South: No. 9 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Houston at Memphis, 8:40 p.m. East: No. 13 Yale vs. No. 5 San Diego State at Spokane, Wash., 9:40 p.m. NIT Minnesota at No. 1 Indiana State, 2 p.m. No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 1 Wake Forest, 4 p.m. No. 3 Iowa at No. 2 Utah, 9 p.m. Boston College at UNLV, 9:30 p.m. -- WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Today's games: (all times ET) Portland 3 Region: No. 7 Duke at No. 2 Ohio State, Noon Albany 1 Region: No. 8 North Carolina at No. 1 South Carolina, 1 p.m. Albany 2 Region: No. 5 Colorado at No. 4 Kansas State, 2 p.m. Albany 2 Region: No. 11 Middle Tennessee at No. 3 LSU. 3 p.m. Albany 1 Region: No. 6 Nebraska at No. 3 Oregon State, 4 p.m. Portland 4 Region: No. 8 Alabama at No. 1 Texas, 6 p.m. Portland 3 Region: No. 5 Baylor at No. 4 Virginia Tech, 8 p.m. Portland 4 Region: No. 7 Iowa State at No. 2 Stanford, 10 p.m. PREVIEW: Tomorrow's game: (all times ET) Albany 2 Region: No. 8 West Virginia at No. 1 Iowa, 8 p.m.

-- GOLF Today's events: PGA -- Valspar Championship Champions -- Hoag Classic LPGA -- Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship -- SOCCER CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE USMNT vs. Mexico at Arlington, Texas, 9:15 p.m.

-- NWSL NJ/NY Gotham at Portland, 7 p.m. -- MOTORSPORTS Carlos Sainz wins Australian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen DNF Max Verstappen's win streak ended at nine after a brake fire cut short his race on Sunday at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. AUTORACING-F1-AUSTRALIAN-GRAND-PRIX, Field Level Media Today's events IndyCar Series at Thermal, Calif, 12:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series at Austin, Texas, 3:30 p.m.

-- TENNIS Today's events ATP -- Miami Open WTA -- Miami Open -- ESPORTS Today's events CS:GO -- PGL Major Copenhagen elimination stage Call of Duty League Stage 2 Major at Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Valorant Champions Tour 2024: Masters Madrid

