Padraig Harrington overcomes double bogey with birdies on final 2 holes at windy Newport Beach

Padraig Harrington won the Hoag Classic at windy Newport Beach Country Club for his seventh PGA Tour Champions victory, rebounding from a double bogey with birdies on the final two holes.After driving left into trouble and dropping two strokes on the par-4 16th, Harrington made a downhill 15-footer on the par-3 17th and got an 8-footer to fall on the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Thongchai Jaidee.Harrington closed with a 2-under 69 to finish at 14-under 199.

PTI | Newportbeach | Updated: 25-03-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 09:43 IST
Harrington closed with a 2-under 69 to finish at 14-under 199. The 52-year-old Irishman will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in June. He won British Open in 2007 and 2008 and the PGA Championship in 2008.

Jaidee, from Thailand, also had a 69, parring the 18th after leaving his approach short and pitching through the green.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, the Spaniard playing alongside Harrington and Jaidee in the final group, bogeyed the 17th in a 68 that left him two strokes back.

Stephen Ames was fourth at 11 under after a 67. Jerry Kelly (67) and K.J. Choi (68) were 10 under, and Steve Stricker (70) was another stroke back.

