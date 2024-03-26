Left Menu

Soccer-Forest lodge appeal against four-point deduction

Nottingham Forest have lodged an appeal against a four-point deduction in relation to their breach of the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR), the club said on Monday. Forest were plunged into the relegation zone last week after having four points deducted for breaking financial rules in the 2022-23 season, leaving them in 18th place on 21 points, one point below the safety zone.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 00:25 IST
Soccer-Forest lodge appeal against four-point deduction

Nottingham Forest have lodged an appeal against a four-point deduction in relation to their breach of the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR), the club said on Monday.

Forest were plunged into the relegation zone last week after having four points deducted for breaking financial rules in the 2022-23 season, leaving them in 18th place on 21 points, one point below the safety zone. Forest said last week they were extremely disappointed with the decision and had seven days to appeal.

European champions in 1979 and 1980, Forest had admitted to breaching the threshold of 61 million pounds ($77.07 million) by 34.5 million, according to the Premier League. England's top flight clubs are allowed to lose 105 million pounds over three seasons. However, two years of Forest's assessment period were spent in the second-tier Championship, meaning they could lose only a maximum of 61 million pounds.

The club, owned by Greek businessman Evangelos Marinakis, went on a spending spree after they gained promotion to the Premier League in May 2022. They broke the record for most transfers by a Premier League club in the close-season window with 21 signings.

Earlier this season, Everton had their points deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules reduced to six points from 10 after an appeal. But Everton are still waiting on a potential second punishment relating to the 2022-23 campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024