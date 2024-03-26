Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Gauff looking forward to clay season after Miami disappointment

World number three Coco Gauff said it would not be easy to shrug off Monday's Miami Open defeat by Caroline Garcia but the former Roland Garros runner-up is setting her sights on the claycourt season and the year's second Grand Slam. Playing in her home tournament in southern Florida, Gauff fell 6-3 1-6 6-2 to Frenchwoman Garcia in the fourth round on a day of upsets at the tournament.

Tennis-Alcaraz, Zverev reach last 16 at Miami Open

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz dominated Gael Monfils 6-2 6-4 and fourth seed Alexander Zverev escaped a tight first set en route to a 7-6(4) 6-3 win over Christopher Eubanks to reach the last 16 at the Miami Open on Monday. Alcaraz is on a quest to capture the 'Sunshine Double' after his triumph at Indian Wells and the 20-year-old was never really threatened in a match-up of two of the game's most entertaining players.

Baseball-Ohtani says interpreter stole money, denies knowledge of gambling debts

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani said on Monday he was the victim of theft by his former interpreter and that he had never bet on baseball or knowingly paid a bookmaker in his first public remarks since the gambling scandal broke last week.

Ohtani's statement was the Japanese ballplayer's first remarks since the allegations of "massive theft" against Ippei Mizuhara surfaced, leading to the interpreter's firing by the team.

Spring training roundup: Yankees blank Mets to close spring

Clarke Schmidt allowed only one hit over five sharp innings as the host New York Yankees posted a two-hit shutout of the New York Mets, winning 3-0 to close their spring training schedule Monday in Tampa, Fla. Schmidt (1-0) struck out six batters and gave up two walks and a hit batter, and relievers Clay Holmes, Caleb Ferguson and Luke Weaver held the Mets to one hit, two hit batters and no walks over the next four innings.

Tennis-Swiatek, Gauff stunned in Miami Open fourth round

Iga Swiatek's hopes of landing another 'Sunshine Double' ended in a 6-4 6-2 fourth round loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday as the world number one joined third seed Coco Gauff in making an early exit from the Miami Open. Swiatek, who won the first leg of the Sunshine Double at Indian Wells earlier this month, was completely outplayed by the Russian world number 16, who claimed the biggest win of her career.

Tennis-Murray out for long spell with ankle injury

Andy Murray will be sidelined for an "extended period" after suffering a severe ankle injury during his exit from the Miami Open, he announced on Monday. The 36-year-old Briton made his last ever appearance at the Miami Open on Sunday, losing 5-7 7-5 7-6(5) in the third round to Czech Tomas Machac.

Caitlin Clark sets scoring mark as No. 1 Iowa survives vs. WVU

Caitlin Clark scored 32 points while breaking the single-season NCAA scoring record and No. 1 seed Iowa escaped with a 64-54 win over No. 8 seed West Virginia in the second round of the Women's NCAA Tournament on Monday in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes (31-4) advance to play No. 5 seed Colorado in the Sweet 16 on Saturday in a Region 2 semifinal at Albany, N.Y. Iowa closed the game on a 12-2 run to secure the victory.

Habs coach Martin St. Louis returns from personal leave

Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis will be back behind the bench for Montreal's Tuesday game against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver. St. Louis has been away from the team since March 16. He was spending time with family after his 16-year-old son, Mason, was hospitalized following complications from an injury sustained in a youth hockey game.

Falcons owner denies tampering in acquisition of Kirk Cousins

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank does not believe his team is guilty of tampering with then-free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins before officially signing him earlier this month. Blank said the Falcons will "deal with" the outcome of the NFL's investigation into potential tampering, whatever it may be.

Elite UK sportswomen survey finds majority uneasy with transgender athletes in female class

An anonymous survey of elite British sportswomen has found more than 70% are uncomfortable with transgender athletes competing in the female class in sport, while 67% feel uncomfortable about speaking publicly on the issue. The BBC survey was sent to 615 athletes, including "any applicable transgender athletes", in 28 sports and 143 responses were received.

