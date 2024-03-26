Left Menu

Former China soccer head jailed for life after corruption crackdown

A former chief of China's soccer association has been sentenced to life in prison for accepting more than $10 million in bribes, state media reported on Tuesday, following one of the biggest anti-corruption probes in the sport in years.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 12:20 IST
Former China soccer head jailed for life after corruption crackdown

A former chief of China's soccer association has been sentenced to life in prison for accepting more than $10 million in bribes, state media reported on Tuesday, following one of the biggest anti-corruption probes in the sport in years. The sentence handed down to Chen Xuyuan came in the wake of probes into more than a dozen high-level soccer officials since late 2022. Chen had brought "tremendous damage" to Chinese soccer, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing a court ruling.

The sport has long grappled with corruption, which fans have blamed for the enduring underperformance of the national team. In 2012, two former chiefs of the same soccer association were each sentenced to 10 1/2 years in jail for taking bribes. Chen, 67, had worked on the docks in Shanghai when he was a youth. He eventually became the head of Shanghai International Port Co in the 2010s, before chairing the Chinese Football Association (CFA) in 2019.

A court in central Hubei province found Chen had taken advantage of his various posts from 2010 to 2023, including those linked to the CFA, to aid others in matters regarding project contracting, investment operations and sports events arrangements, Xinhua reported. In return, Chen accepted money and valuables worth over 81 million yuan ($11.22 million).

In a state TV documentary series on corruption aired in January, Chen confessed to accepting bribes and described one incident the night before he became CFA chairman when he received backpacks containing cash from two local soccer officials. Confessions of corruption have become a common feature on national television since President Xi Jinping came to power and unleashed a sweeping anti-graft campaign.

"They came into my room, casually placed their backpacks on my sofa, and said, 'congratulations, president Chen, we hope you can take care of us more,'" he said. "When I asked what they were offering, they responded it is just a tradition and they all do it this way."

On Chen's sentencing, the People's Daily, the official paper of the ruling Communist Party, said there was no end point to the fight against corruption. "The systemic corruption in soccer is by no means accidental," the newspaper wrote. "It is imperative to trace back to the source and address the symptoms and root causes."

Other soccer officials probed for corruption included Chen Yongliang, former CFA executive deputy secretary-general, Liu Lei, a former director at the Wuhan Football Management Centre, Yu Hongchen, a former vice head of the CFA, and Dong Zheng, a former general manager of the Chinese Super League. Chen has been sentenced to 14 years in prison, Yu 13 years, Dong eight years, and Liu 2 1/2 years, according to state media on Tuesday.

Li Tie, former head coach of the national men's team, and Du Zhaocai, former CFA vice chairman, both similarly accused of corruption, have yet to receive their judgements. ($1 = 7.2161 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024