Soccer-Jubilant Ukraine reach Euro 2024 finals with Iceland win

(adds details) WROCLAW, Poland, March 26 (Reuters) -

Ukraine's tears of despair turned to joy after qualification for the Euro 2024 soccer tournament was achieved with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Iceland in their playoff final played in a neutral but partisan Wroclaw Stadium in Poland on Tuesday. Viktor Tsygankov and Mykhailo Mudryk scored second half goals as it was mission accomplished in a campaign where Ukraine have been forced to play 'home' fixtures in Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany and Poland following Russia's February 2022 invasion of the country that sparked a war which still rages.

Albert Gudmundsson had put Iceland ahead in the first half but they surrendered possession and the initiative as they struggled to contain Ukraine for much of the contest. It is a fourth straight visit to the continental finals for Ukraine who take their place in Group E with Belgium, Slovakia and Romania, who they open their campaign against on June 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)