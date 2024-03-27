Soccer-Improving Germany snatch 2-1 comeback win over Netherlands

Niclas Fuellkrug headed in an 85th minute goal to give Euro 2024 hosts Germany a 2-1 comeback victory over Netherlands in their international friendly on Tuesday and make it two victories from two matches in the past four days.

The result gave the Germans another big shot of confidence following Saturday's 2-0 win against France, as they look to field a battle-worthy team for the tournament on home soil after years of disappointing international performances. It was also the first time in his six internationals in charge that coach Julian Nagelsmann, who took over in September, earned back-to-back wins.

"This win does us a lot of good," Nagelsmann said. "We played well, won possession and we adapted our game in terms of positions a bit. "The second half, it could have gone the other way but the last 15 minutes belonged to us.

"I think the spirit of the team is really good. The mix is good. It is more comfortable to go into this break with two wins. It was confirmation that we can not only keep up against some teams but dominate the matches." Germany had scored after only seven seconds in their 2-0 win over France on Saturday but this time it was their opponents who struck after four minutes with Joey Veerman volleying in following a mistake by defender Maximilian Mittelstaedt.

The hosts, who had more than 70% possession in the first half hour, levelled seven minutes later with Mittelstaedt making amends with perfectly curled shot into the top corner. Nagelsmann's team could have scored again in a strong first half with the Dutch forced to defend deep to stem the pressure.

The tempo dropped considerably after the break and the visitors started gaining more space, coming close with Donyell Malen and Memphis Depay. Jamal Musiala, who is in superb form for club and country this season, responded in the 76th, forcing a fine save from Dutch keeper Bart Verbruggen.

He came again came to the rescue minutes later to stop Thomas Mueller's effort and keep Netherlands, winners 4-0 against Scotland on Friday, in the game. Verbruggen was beaten, however, in the 85th with Fuellkrug heading in a corner for his 11th goal in his 15th international.

"It was a a friendly match but we all want to win," said Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk. "Ultimately we play to win. It was possible, but in the end it is sad that you concede two goals from set pieces." The Germans will next play Ukraine in Nuremberg on June 3 before taking on Greece in Moenchengladbach four days later in their last friendly matches before the start of the Euros on June 14 with their Group A match against Scotland.

