Left Menu

Soccer-Vietnam axe Troussier after Indonesia loss hits World Cup bid

The Frenchman, who took over from Park Hang-seo last year, was informed of the decision following the loss in Hanoi, which was the second defeat in six days against the Indonesians and has left Vietnam in third place in qualifying Group F. Only the top two from each of the nine groups in the second phase of Asia's preliminary tournament reach the next round.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 05:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 05:13 IST
Soccer-Vietnam axe Troussier after Indonesia loss hits World Cup bid

Vietnam head coach Philippe Troussier has been sacked after his side's 3-0 defeat by Indonesia in the third round of Asia's preliminaries for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, the Vietnam Football Federation announced. The Frenchman, who took over from Park Hang-seo last year, was informed of the decision following the loss in Hanoi, which was the second defeat in six days against the Indonesians and has left Vietnam in third place in qualifying Group F.

Only the top two from each of the nine groups in the second phase of Asia's preliminary tournament reach the next round. Vietnam have never played at the World Cup but, with Asia's representation at the finals in 2026 increased to a guaranteed eight spots, hopes had been high that the former Japan coach could take the country closer to their first qualification.

However back-to-back losses mean the Vietnamese are four points behind their South East Asian rivals and must win against the Philippines and Iraq in June and hope Indonesia fail to collect three points from their two remaining matches. Iraq secured one of the group's two qualification spots on Tuesday as a 5-0 win over the Philippines moved Jesus Casas' side to 12 points from four games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
3
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global
4
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents PHDCCI EV Car Rally 2.0 from Delhi to Jaipur

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024