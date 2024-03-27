Left Menu

Cricket Namibia announce central contract for ten women cricketers

Cricket Namibia has announced professional contracts for ten women's cricketers, making it the country's first sports governing body to sign contracts for both its men's and women's national teams. The contracts were negotiated and signed in February, but only publicised on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 18:42 IST
Cricket Namibia announce central contract for ten women cricketers
Namibia Women's Cricket Team (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket Namibia has announced professional contracts for ten women's cricketers, making it the country's first sports governing body to sign contracts for both its men's and women's national teams. The contracts were negotiated and signed in February, but only publicised on Tuesday. This announcement marks Namibia Cricket as the first sporting body in the country to provide central contracts to both the men's and women's national teams.

The ten players who have got the central contract are Kayleen Green, Sune Wittmann, Arrasta Diergaardt, Edelle van Zyl, Bianca Manuel, Irene van Zyl, Wilka Mwatile, Mekelaye Mwatile, Naomi Benjamin and Saima Tuhadeleni. "For the first time, we have been able to professionalise the women's game. This is a significant moment for sports in the country. It's the first time ladies have been signed on contracts where cricket is their occupation. Ten ladies now have the opportunity to support their households by pursuing their passion. We want to thank Capricorn Group and everyone involved," said CEO of Cricket Namibia Johan Muller in an official statement as quoted by ICC.

The Capricorn Eagles are currently ranked 17th in the ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings, which is also their best-ever position. Since receiving T20I status from the ICC in 2018, Namibia has participated in 72 T20I matches, winning 44 of them. In 2019, they represented the Africa region in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier but did not advance to the main event in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024