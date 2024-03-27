IPL 2024: Klaasen, Head, Abhishek's blitzkrieg help SRH register highest score in IPL history

Fifties from Heinrich Klassen, Abhishek Sharma, and Travis Head tore the Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling attack apart, as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered the highest score in the history of IPL which is 277/3 in their 20 overs on Wednesday. MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and asked the hosts, SRH, to bat first at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Openers Mayank Aggarwal and Travis Head came out to bat. Both the batters played attacking shots from the start of the innings. They built a partnership of 45 runs in just 4 overs before Mayank was dismissed on the first ball of the innings by Hardik. He was able to score 11 runs. SRH completed their fifty in the 4.4 overs Head slammed a boundary on the bowling of Pandya.

After Mayank's dismissal, Abhishek Sharma came out to bat. He along with Head built a partnership of 68 runs from just 23 balls. Head was sent back to the pavilion after playing an outstanding knock of 62 runs in 24 balls which was laced with nine fours and three sixes in the innings. The hosts touched the 100-run nark on the last ball of the seventh over as Abhishek smashed a six to leg-spinner Piyush Chawla.

After Head's wicket, former SRH skipper Aiden Markram came to support Abhishek. Both the batters played brilliantly and put on a partnership of 48 runs in just 19 balls before Abhishek was dismissed after playing a marvellous innings of 63 runs in just 23 balls with the help of seven maximums and three boundaries. The Hyderabad franchise completed the 150-run mark on the second ball of the 11th over as the left-hand batter took a single on the bowling of Chawla.

After Abhishek's wicket, Klassen came into the middle to bat along with Markram. Both of them built an unbeaten partnership of 116 runs off just 55 balls. Klassen remained unbeaten on 80 from 34 with seven maximums and four boundaries. The SRH team completed their 200 runs on the fourth ball of the 15th over as Klassen slammed a maximum on the bowling of right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah and completed the 250-run mark in the 19th over.

For MI, one wicket each was taken by Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, and Chawla in their spells where they conceded 46, 57, and 34 runs respectively. Brief score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 277/3 (Heinrich Klaasen 80*, Abhishek Sharma 63, Travis Head 62; Hardik Pandya 1/46) vs Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

