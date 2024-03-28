Left Menu

Cricket-Hyderabad set new IPL record for highest total in 31-run win over Mumbai

Sunrisers Hyderabad hit the highest total in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Wednesday, posting 277-3 against Mumbai Indians, setting the stage for a 31-run win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad hit the highest total in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Wednesday, posting 277-3 against Mumbai Indians, setting the stage for a 31-run win. Hyderabad surpassed the previous record of 263-5, set by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013, propelled by Heinrich Klaasen's unbeaten knock of 80 runs from 34 balls which included four boundaries and seven sixes.

Travis Head (62) scored his half-century in 18 balls, a franchise record for the fastest fifty, before Abhishek Sharma (63) scored his in 16 balls. Mumbai started the chase well, but the five-time champions fell well short, posting 246-5. Hyderabad, who lost their opening game to Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, secured their first win of the season, rising to third place in the points table.

