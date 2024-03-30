Matt Henry replaces David Willey in Lucknow Super Giants squad
Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday named New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry as a replacement for England all-rounder David Willey. Henry joins LSG at his base price of Rs 1.25 crore. Willey had withdrawn from the tournament citing personal reasons. Willey joined the Super Giants through the auction last year after representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2022 and 2023. The left-arm seamer had also complained of fatigue after spending more than two months on the road after appearing in other T20 tournaments like ILT20 (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) and Pakistan Super League (Multan Sultans) earlier this year. Willey is the second England pacer to be unavailable for LSG after Mark Wood was pulled out by ECB to manage his workload ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Wood was replaced by West Indian pacer Shamar Joseph. For Henry, LSG is his third IPL team after being a part of Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, for whom he played two matches in IPL 2017. Overall, the 32-year-old Henry has represented New Zealand in 25 Tests, 82 ODIs and 17 T20Is, grabbing 256 wickets.
