Cricket-Lucknow speedster Mayank savours dream IPL debut

Rattling the batters with his express speed and walking away with the player of the match award after scripting Lucknow Super Giants' first win of the season, Mayank Yadav could not have dreamt of a better debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 21-year-old right-arm quick did not play a single match in the 2022 edition of the tournament and missed last year's IPL with a torn hamstring but gave a good account of himself on Saturday.

Chasing 200 for victory, Punjab Kings had raced to 102 for no loss in the 12th over when Mayank dismissed Englishman Jonny Bairstow to bring Lucknow back into the contest. He finished with figures of 3-27 to script Lucknow's victory by 21 runs and cranked up the pace to hit the 155.8 kmph mark in his second over to jolt Punjab batters, who looked ill at ease against him.

"Mayank's was the story of the night," Lucknow captain Nicholas Pooran said after their home victory. "It was an inspiring performance. Every person in the team is happy he got a chance and performed tonight. It was wonderful watching him from mid-off."

Mayank said it did not take him long to shrug off the nervousness that accompanied his debut in the 10-team league. "I didn't really think it would go that well," he said after collecting the player of the match award.

"Everyone said ... 'just bowl on the stumps, and use the pace'. That's what I did."

