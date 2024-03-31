Pant, Warner fifties carry DC to 191/5 against CSK
Strong fifties by captain Rishabh Pant and veteran opener David Warner led Delhi Capitals to 191 for five against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match here on Sunday. Pant (51, 32 balls) and Warner (52, 35 balls) found good support from opener Prithvi Shaw (43, 27 balls) as they piled a competitive total against the title holders. It was Pant's first fifty in this IPL. Pacer Matheesha Pathirana was the most successful bowler for CSK with a haul of three wickets (3/31). Earlier, DC missed the services of left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who didn't play this match because of a niggle. Brief scores: Delhi Capitals: 191 for 5 in 20 overs (David Warner 52, Rishabh Pant 52, Prithvi Shaw 43; Matheesha Pathirana 3/31).
