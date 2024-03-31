Sports News Roundup: Collins tops Rybakina to claim Miami title in farewell season; Kyle Larson captures Cup Series pole at Richmond and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Kyle Larson captures Cup Series pole at Richmond

Kyle Larson claimed his first pole position of the 2024 season Saturday afternoon to lead an all-Hendrick Motorsports front row for Sunday's Toyota Owner's 400 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway (7 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Larson's time of 22.438-seconds (120.332 mph) narrowly bettered his teammate Chase Elliott's mark of 22.440-seconds (120.321) around the three-quarter-mile Richmond oval - good enough to earn the 2021 series champion and defending Richmond race winner the 17th pole position of his career.

Mariners rally past Red Sox in 10th

The Seattle Mariners scored three times in the bottom of the 10th inning to defeat the visiting Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Saturday in the third game of a four-game series. Julio Rodriguez singled with one out in the 10th to score Josh Rojas from third with the game-winning run.

Tennis-Dimitrov battles past Zverev to book Miami final with Sinner

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov defeated Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-7(4) 6-4 in a thrilling contest on Friday to reach the Miami Open final, where he will face world number three Jannik Sinner.

Dimitrov, the 11th seed, utilised his forehand to devastating effect throughout the match, making just three unforced errors to take the first set.

Tennis-Collins clinches maiden Masters 1000 to achieve farewell season goal

American Danielle Collins said she has achieved the goal she set herself for her final season on the WTA Tour by winning her first Masters 1000 title at the Miami Open on Saturday. The 30-year-old overcame fourth seed Elena Rybakina in just over two hours to become the sixth American woman to claim the crown in Miami.

Tennis-Collins tops Rybakina to claim Miami title in farewell season

American Danielle Collins overcame fourth seed Elena Rybakina to win the final of the Miami Open 7-5 6-3 on Saturday and claim the title on home soil in her farewell season. Collins won nearly 75% of her first-serve points while claiming three of her seven break points on the way to victory in just over two hours after a stunning second set that left the crowd, including former Miami champion Andre Agassi breathless.

Cubs send LHP Justin Steele to IL, RHP Ben Brown recalled

The Chicago Cubs recalled pitching prospect Ben Brown on Saturday and placed left-hander Justin Steele on the 15-day injured list with a hamstring strain. Steele was injured during his start Opening Day, giving up one run on three hits with six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers.

Twins RHP Anthony DeSclafani to miss 2024 after forearm surgery

Minnesota Twins right-hander Anthony DeSclafani underwent forearm flexor tendon surgery and will miss the entire 2024 season. Expected to be a starter on the back end of the Minnesota rotation, DeSclafani was diagnosed with a right elbow strain in mid-March and was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday in advance of the regular season.

Brittney Griner reaches deal to return to Mercury

Eight-time All-Star center Brittney Griner has re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury. The WNBA did not disclose terms of the contract late Friday night. However, multiple media outlets reported the free agent was given a one-year deal that the Mercury officially will announce next week.

Kim Mulkey's controversial coaching style addressed in much-anticipated profile

The Washington Post's highly anticipated story on Kim Mulkey was published on Saturday, with the wide-ranging profile walking a fine line between heaping praise on the LSU coach while detailing a combative side that can alienate others. Mulkey previously threatened legal action against the newspaper, which released the story hours before the Tigers' game against UCLA in the Sweet 16 of the Women's NCAA Tournament.

