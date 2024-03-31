Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC end Bagan's eight-match unbeaten run with 3-2 win

Jordan Murray 72nd and Ryan Edwards 80th were the other two goal-scorers for the Marina Machans.Joni Kauko 29th minute and Dimitri Petratos 904 scored for the hosts.The match had an intense start with both teams pressing hard to retain possession.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 22:52 IST
Chennaiyin FC end Bagan's eight-match unbeaten run with 3-2 win
  • Country:
  • India

Chennaiyin FC produced a gritty effort to halt Mohun Bagan Super Giant's eight-match unbeaten streak with a 3-2 win in a blockbuster Indian Super League clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Sunday.

Irfan Yadwad (90+7 minutes) struck the winner for Chennaiyin with the keeper Vishal Kaith nowhere in the picture. Jordan Murray (72nd) and Ryan Edwards (80th) were the other two goal-scorers for the Marina Machans.

Joni Kauko (29th minute) and Dimitri Petratos (90+4) scored for the hosts.

The match had an intense start with both teams pressing hard to retain possession. Chennaiyin striker Murray came close to scoring the opening goal in the 16th minute when he attempted a header off Rafael Crivellaro's freekick but narrowly missed the target.

Chennaiyin regrouped and began the second half positively. They grew in confidence as the game progressed and kept creating chances. In-form Murray showed his brilliance on the field to draw level for the Marina Machans. The 28-year-old Australian striker received the ball outside the box and fired a shot into the bottom left corner.

After the equaliser, Chennaiyin went all out and soon found themselves in the driver's seat with a 2-1 lead.

This time skipper Edwards led from the front as he converted Crivellaro's cross off a corner with a stunning header.

The hosts managed to level the scores courtesy of a spot kick which was converted successfully by Petratos.

However, Chennayin refused to give up and tried their best in the dying minutes and managed to find a perfect finish when Ayush Adhikari found Yadwad who slotted the ball into an empty goal. Chennaiyin will next return home to host Jamshedpur FC on Thursday while Mohun Bagan are scheduled to face Punjab FC in an away match on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024