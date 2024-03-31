Chennaiyin FC end Bagan's eight-match unbeaten run with 3-2 win

Chennaiyin FC produced a gritty effort to halt Mohun Bagan Super Giant's eight-match unbeaten streak with a 3-2 win in a blockbuster Indian Super League clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Sunday.

Irfan Yadwad (90+7 minutes) struck the winner for Chennaiyin with the keeper Vishal Kaith nowhere in the picture. Jordan Murray (72nd) and Ryan Edwards (80th) were the other two goal-scorers for the Marina Machans.

Joni Kauko (29th minute) and Dimitri Petratos (90+4) scored for the hosts.

The match had an intense start with both teams pressing hard to retain possession. Chennaiyin striker Murray came close to scoring the opening goal in the 16th minute when he attempted a header off Rafael Crivellaro's freekick but narrowly missed the target.

Chennaiyin regrouped and began the second half positively. They grew in confidence as the game progressed and kept creating chances. In-form Murray showed his brilliance on the field to draw level for the Marina Machans. The 28-year-old Australian striker received the ball outside the box and fired a shot into the bottom left corner.

After the equaliser, Chennaiyin went all out and soon found themselves in the driver's seat with a 2-1 lead.

This time skipper Edwards led from the front as he converted Crivellaro's cross off a corner with a stunning header.

The hosts managed to level the scores courtesy of a spot kick which was converted successfully by Petratos.

However, Chennayin refused to give up and tried their best in the dying minutes and managed to find a perfect finish when Ayush Adhikari found Yadwad who slotted the ball into an empty goal. Chennaiyin will next return home to host Jamshedpur FC on Thursday while Mohun Bagan are scheduled to face Punjab FC in an away match on Saturday.

