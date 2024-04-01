Left Menu

Tennis-Flawless Sinner shines to win Miami Open

Dimitrov badly missed an overhead to hand Sinner the 5-1 lead in the second set and did not even try to chase down Sinner's backhand winner on championship point. Australian Open champion Sinner, who scooped a second Masters 1000 title following his success in Canada last year, will rise to second in the rankings for the first time.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2024 02:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 02:27 IST
Tennis-Flawless Sinner shines to win Miami Open
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Jannik Sinner dominated Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 6-1 on Sunday to win the Miami Open for the first time. The Italian fired a passing shot howling by his Bulgarian opponent for a crucial break in the first set and captured the opener with a brilliant backhand winner that brought the fans at Hard Rock Stadium to their feet.

The 32-year-old Dimitrov, who has experienced a career renaissance this season, had no answer for Sinner's flawless game in the second set and was broken again when his backhand landed in the net to fall behind 3-1. Dimitrov badly missed an overhead to hand Sinner the 5-1 lead in the second set and did not even try to chase down Sinner's backhand winner on championship point.

Australian Open champion Sinner, who scooped a second Masters 1000 title following his success in Canada last year, will rise to second in the rankings for the first time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024