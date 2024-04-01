"Being number two, it's amazing feeling...": Jannik Sinner after winning Miami Open

After winning the Miami Open, Jannik Sinner stated he's loving every moment of his amazing start to the 2024 season, which included winning his third championship of the year. The Italian outplayed Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1 to win his first trophy at the hard-court event on the back of one of the best backhand performances of his career.

Sinner slammed 57 backhand groundstrokes (excluding volleys) during the match and only missed two. Both faults were on the dead run and came from the end of his racquet. Everything else for the 72-minute final made it to court. "This is a special moment. You never know if this is the last time or not. So you have to enjoy this for one day, and now a new chapter is coming, the clay-court season is coming, so completely different," Sinner said of his victory as quoted by Sky Sports.

"Let's see how I will play from now on. But for sure, the hard-court season until now has been very good," he added. Sinner has been on fire this season. He won the Australian Open in January. Carlos Alcaraz defeated him in the semi-finals at Indian Wells, his lone loss this year.

"Being number two, it's an amazing feeling. I never thought to come to this point. I come from a very normal family. My dad is still working, as is my mom, too. For me, sport is one thing and life is different," Sinner said. Earlier this season, Sinner won his maiden Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open and clinched the title at the ATP 500 in Rotterdam. He has now won two ATP Masters 1000 titles, having lifted the trophy in Toronto last season.

Despite his recent success, Sinner is eager to put forth more effort. When asked about the significance of his first ATP Masters 1000 championship in Toronto last year, he described how he was able to appreciate such milestone events while also looking ahead. "When you win, you realise that it's really special, like this [Miami title]. But it's a moment. You live this moment, and then you're happy and then you fly to Cincinnati and the day after you play again. So there is not so much time to enjoy this. That's why I feel like I have improved a lot. After [winning the title in] Australia, I live these moments, for three or four days, and then after, I get back to work. It was the same in Rotterdam and it's the same here, because you don't have to time to enjoy," he said.

"So this is also how I am, because maybe there are players who enjoy a little bit for longer. Me, I know that I don't have so much time to prepare for Monaco, so this is now obviously the next goal, trying to get confident with the clay," the Miami champion added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)