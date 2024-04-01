Left Menu

"He made the difference": Real manager Ancelotti hails Rodrygo's brace against Athletic Bilbao

Following Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti showered praise on Rodrygo and said that the Brazilian attacker made the difference

01-04-2024

Following Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti showered praise on Rodrygo and said that the Brazilian attacker made the difference. The 23-year-old Brazilian scored a brace in the 8th and 73rd minute of the match, which helped Los Merengues clinch three points against Athletic Bilbao.

Speaking at post-match press conference, Ancelotti said that Rodrygo gave Real Madrid the lead from two quality chances. "Rodrygo had a great game and made the difference. He gave us an early lead and was involved in two moments of great quality. That's what Rodrygo does and it's what he has to do. I think he's good everywhere, even though people say he plays better on the left. Remember that he scored two goals playing on the right in a Champions League semi-final. He's a great forward who doesn't always hit the target, but that's normal," Ancelotti was quoted by Real Madrid's website as saying.

Speaking of Militao's return from injury, the Italian coach labelled the Brazilian defender as one of the "best" in his position. "Militao is one of the best defenders in the world and it's important to have him back. He needs time to adapt a bit better to the game, but the important thing is that he's back with us. We'll need him in the next few games and in the final stretch of the season. When a player has been away for so long and comes back, it brings a positive vibe to the dressing room. All his teammates have congratulated him," he added.

The head coach also pointed out that they have an "advantage" in La Liga currently. "We're focused on the fact that we have an advantage in the league, on taking advantage of it and on trying to win every game that's left. Beginning with the next game against Mallorca. We can't do any calculations because the league is still open, but we have an advantage. We now have to play good football and try to win every game," he added.

Following the 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao, Real hold the top spot in the standings with 75 points after winning 23 of 30 matches. In their upcoming match, Ancelotti's side will play against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarterfinal match. (ANI)

