Ex-Kerala cricket team captain Paliath Ravi Achan passes away

Former Kerala cricket team captain Paliath Ravi Achan died on Monday due to age-related ailments, family sources said. He was 96.

An all-rounder, Achan played 55 first-class matches for Kerala from 1952 to 1970. He scored 1,107 runs and took 125 wickets.

He is survived by his son K Ram Mohan.

The sources said Achan's last rites will be held in Chendamangalam on Tuesday.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 02-04-2024 00:20 IST | Created: 02-04-2024 00:20 IST
Former Kerala cricket team captain Paliath Ravi Achan died on Monday due to age-related ailments, family sources said. He was 96.

An all-rounder, Achan played 55 first-class matches for Kerala from 1952 to 1970. He scored 1,107 runs and took 125 wickets.

He is survived by his son K Ram Mohan.

The sources said Achan's last rites will be held in Chendamangalam on Tuesday.

