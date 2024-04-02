Ex-Kerala cricket team captain Paliath Ravi Achan passes away
Former Kerala cricket team captain Paliath Ravi Achan died on Monday due to age-related ailments, family sources said. He was 96.
An all-rounder, Achan played 55 first-class matches for Kerala from 1952 to 1970. He scored 1,107 runs and took 125 wickets.
He is survived by his son K Ram Mohan.
The sources said Achan's last rites will be held in Chendamangalam on Tuesday.
