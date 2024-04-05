Left Menu

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya offers prayer at Somnath Temple

Amid recent captain controversy, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya offered prayers at Somnath Temple in Prabhas Patan, Gujarat.

ANI | Updated: 05-04-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 21:29 IST
Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya offers prayer at Somnath Temple
Hardik Pandya (Photo: ANI/ Somnath Temple Trust). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, who has had a tough start to the IPL campaign and has been booed by fans over captaincy change in the team, offered prayers at the Somnath Temple in Prabhas Patan Gujarat. A video was shared by the Somnath Temple Trust on Friday in which Hardik is seen performing rituals.

Hardik returned to Mumbai Indians (MI) as a captain from Gujarat Titans (GT), replacing the five-time IPL winner Rohit Sharma. He has faced booing in the three matches played by Mumbai Indians over the change of captaincy including at the team's home arena of Wankhede Stadium. Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, part of the broadcasting team, had to ask the crowd to "behave" during the match against the Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede.

No reason has apparently been given for change in Mumbai Indians captaincy that happened in the run-up to IPL 2024. Hardik had led Gujarat Titan's title campaign in the tournament's last edition. Rohit is India's captain in all three formats and is seen to have shaped the careers of many stars, including the all-rounder in his role as skipper of Mumbai Indians.

Ahead of their upcoming clash against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday, MI received a huge boost as Suryakumar Yadav linked up with the squad on Friday. Suryakumar last competed in December, striking a 56-ball 100 in the third T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg. He sustained an ankle injury during that contest.

Having lost all three matches so far, Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the points chart. Mumbai have once again lived up to their tag of being slow beginners in the IPL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024