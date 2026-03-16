Suryakumar Yadav: Leading India's T20 Cricket Renaissance

Suryakumar Yadav, who captained India to a T20 World Cup victory, believes the country's talent pool in the format is so rich that multiple top-tier teams could be fielded. This depth stems from the domestic circuit's vitality and the thriving franchise ecosystem.

Under Yadav's leadership since 2024, replacing Rohit Sharma post-World Cup, India boasts an impressive 42-win record in 52 games, showcasing dominance in a usually unpredictable sport. Yadav credits this success to a cohesive team strategy, emphasizing a shared vision.

Yadav, known for his extensive strokeplay, sees T20 batting as a blend of reaction and instinct, with preparation playing a smaller role. Maintaining a confident dynamic with coach Gautam Gambhir ensures their leadership remains unified, helping drive India's ongoing success in the format.

(With inputs from agencies.)