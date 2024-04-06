Left Menu

Cricket-Northeast 335 not out, highest first-class score at Lord's

Two years ago, Northeast made 410 not out against Leicestershire in a County Championship game, becoming the first batsman to score 400 in a first-class innings since West Indian Brian Lara in a test against England in 2004.

Glamorgan captain Sam Northeast made 335 not out against Middlesex in the County Championship on Saturday, the highest individual first-class score ever recorded at Lord's. The 34-year-old broke the record set by former England opener Graham Gooch who made a career-best 333 in a test match against India in 1990 at the home of cricket.

