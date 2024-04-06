Cricket-Northeast 335 not out, highest first-class score at Lord's
Two years ago, Northeast made 410 not out against Leicestershire in a County Championship game, becoming the first batsman to score 400 in a first-class innings since West Indian Brian Lara in a test against England in 2004.
Glamorgan captain Sam Northeast made 335 not out against Middlesex in the County Championship on Saturday, the highest individual first-class score ever recorded at Lord's. The 34-year-old broke the record set by former England opener Graham Gooch who made a career-best 333 in a test match against India in 1990 at the home of cricket.
Northeast struck 36 fours and six sixes during his stay at the crease which lasted nearly nine hours spread across two days and he left the field to a standing ovation.
