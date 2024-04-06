Left Menu

Kohli's ton goes in vain as RR win by six wickets

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 23:19 IST
Kohli's ton goes in vain as RR win by six wickets
  • Country:
  • India

Virat Kohli's eighth IPL century went in vain as Rajasthan Royals comfortably thrashed them to win by six wickets in a one-sided match here on Saturday. Kohli (113 not out off 72 balls) scored his century off 67 balls and added 125 runs with skipper Faf du Plessis (44 off 33 balls) but 183 was never going to be enough as they never really upped the ante.

For Rajasthan Royals, spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34 in 4 overs) and Ravichandran Ashwin (0/28 on 4 overs) were the best bowlers on view as they never allowed RCB batters to chance their arms freely.

Royals reached the target with five balls to spare as Jos Buttler roared back to form with an unbeaten 100 and also had skipper Sanju Samson (69 off 42 balls) for company.

Brief Scores: RCB 183 for 3 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 113 not out, Faf du Plessis 44, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/34).

RR 189 for 4 in 19.1 overs (Jos Buttler 100 not out, Sanju Samson 69 off 42 balls).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India
4
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024