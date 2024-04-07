Left Menu

MI post 234/5 against Delhi Capitals

Former skipper Rohit Sharma provided a blazing start, scoring 49 off 27 balls and added 80 for the opening stand in just 7 overs with Ishan Kishan 42 off 23 balls, while Hardik Pandya 39 off 33 balls and Tim David 45 not out off 21 balls also got useful runs at the back-end.

MI post 234/5 against Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians posted an imposing 234 for 5 against Delhi Capitals on a placid track in an IPL match here on Sunday. Former skipper Rohit Sharma provided a blazing start, scoring 49 off 27 balls and added 80 for the opening stand in just 7 overs with Ishan Kishan (42 off 23 balls), while Hardik Pandya (39 off 33 balls) and Tim David (45 not out off 21 balls) also got useful runs at the back-end. But it was Romario Shepherd, who smashed 39 of 10 balls with 32 coming off the final over from Anrich Nortje (2/65 in 4 overs) that might have taken the target beyond DC's reach. Axar Patel (2/35) provided important breakthroughs for DC.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians: 234 for 5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 49, Ishan Kishan 42, Tim David 45 not out, Romario Shepherd 39 not out; Axar Patel 2/35) vs CSK.

