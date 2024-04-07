"Need to improve on death-over bowling, batting": DC skipper Pant's honest admission after MI defeat

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant believes that their performance in the powerplay contributed to the 29-run defeat against the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League on Sunday. DC stepped on the crease to chase 235, a feat that has never been achieved at the high-scoring Wankhede Stadium in the IPL.

MI struck 79 runs in the powerplay, which laid the foundation for the herculean total of 234/5. In reply, DC lost David Warner, which put them on the backfoot in the powerplay. While struggling in the powerplay, DC's abysmal performance in death overs also proved to be a focal point in the high-scoring fest.

"Definitely, we were in contention, but we didn't have enough runs in the batting powerplay, especially when you're chasing such a big score. We batted well in the next few overs, but it's not easy to constantly score 15 rpo for many overs," Pant said after the game. Romario Shepherd smashed 32 runs, which included four sixes and two fours, in the final over of the inning. Overall, DC conceded 84 runs in the final four overs, which propelled MI's score to 234/6.

"Yes, we had a few bad overs (with the ball), but it does happen at times. The bowlers needed to bowl into the wicket, slower ones and the variations were important. The bowlers needed to understand the conditions well. I think we need to improve on a few areas - death-over bowling and our batting as well," he added. Tristan Stubbs stood out for DC in their mammoth chase. He tried to release pressure with his effortless power hitting but in the end, the required run rate proved to be too much for the visitors.

MI are yet to be beaten while defending a total of more than 200 in the IPL. (ANI)

