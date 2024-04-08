Left Menu

Soccer-Everton deducted two points for second breach of financial rules, league says

Everton have received a two-point deduction, their second points cut this season, after the club's appeal against a Premier League charge for a breach of Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) was unsuccessful, the league said on Monday.

The independent commission heard evidence and arguments from the club on a range of potential mitigating factors for its admitted breach of 16.6 million pounds ($21 million), including the impact of its two successive PSR charges, the league said.

"The commission determined the appropriate sanction to be a two-point deduction, taking effect immediately," it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7918 pounds)

