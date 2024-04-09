Soccer-Al-Ittihad's Benzema helps defeat Al-Wehda in Saudi Super-Cup semis
Al-Ittihad's Karim Benzema scored an early goal and Abderrazak Hamdallah struck before halftime to earn a 2-1 win over Al-Wehda in Abu Dhabi on Monday and a place in the Saudi Super Cup final.
Al-Ittihad's Karim Benzema scored an early goal and Abderrazak Hamdallah struck before halftime to earn a 2-1 win over Al-Wehda in Abu Dhabi on Monday and a place in the Saudi Super Cup final. Benzema scored his first goal of 2024 by pouncing on a poor clearance to fire home from close range in the first minute before Hamdallah doubled the lead with a tap-in after 42.
Hussain Ahmed Al Issa got a consolation goal for Al-Wehda in the dying seconds after Faycal Fayar's penalty miss in the 91st. Al-Ittihad coach Marcelo Gallardo will be looking to lift his first title for the club in Thursday's final.
They will face the winners of the clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in the second semi-final being played later on Monday at Al-Jazira's Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IndiGo announces direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Kerala's Kannur
Berklee Abu Dhabi to host 'Harmony Across Cultures Concert' tomorrow
Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority: Tireless efforts to reduce food loss and waste
Abu Dhabi Chamber establishes working group to champion needs of startups and SMEs in Abu Dhabi
Over 3.5 lakh devotees visited first stone Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi within 1st month