Soccer-Al-Ittihad's Benzema helps defeat Al-Wehda in Saudi Super-Cup semis

Al-Ittihad's Karim Benzema scored an early goal and Abderrazak Hamdallah struck before halftime to earn a 2-1 win over Al-Wehda in Abu Dhabi on Monday and a place in the Saudi Super Cup final.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 01:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 01:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Al-Ittihad's Karim Benzema scored an early goal and Abderrazak Hamdallah struck before halftime to earn a 2-1 win over Al-Wehda in Abu Dhabi on Monday and a place in the Saudi Super Cup final. Benzema scored his first goal of 2024 by pouncing on a poor clearance to fire home from close range in the first minute before Hamdallah doubled the lead with a tap-in after 42.

Hussain Ahmed Al Issa got a consolation goal for Al-Wehda in the dying seconds after Faycal Fayar's penalty miss in the 91st. Al-Ittihad coach Marcelo Gallardo will be looking to lift his first title for the club in Thursday's final.

They will face the winners of the clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in the second semi-final being played later on Monday at Al-Jazira's Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

