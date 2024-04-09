Aishwarya Mishra's bronze medal upgraded to silver at 2023 Asian Championships in 400m event
Indian athlete Aishwarya Mishra's bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Championships will be upgraded to silver due to Farida Soliyeva of Uzbekistan failing a dope test. Soliyeva's urine sample contained Meldonium, leading to her disqualification from the event. Mishra's time of 53.07 seconds will now earn her the second-place finish. In addition to her achievement, Mishra was also part of the gold-winning mixed 4x400m relay team and the bronze-winning women's 4x400m relay team, contributing to India's overall success in the championships.
- Country:
- India
Top Indian athlete Aishwarya Mishra's 400m bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Championships will be upgraded to silver as original second-place finisher Farida Soliyeva of Uzbekistan failed a dope test.
Soliyeva's urine sample collected on July 13, during the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok last year, contained the prohibited substance Meldonium, and the Athletics Integrity Unit, the international federation's body for combating doping, disqualified all her results from that date.
''The AIU has banned Farida Soliyeva (Uzbekistan) for 3 years from 13 September 2023 for Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Meldonium). DQ (disqualify) results from 13 July 2023,'' the AIU said.
Soliyeva had finished second with a time of 52.95 seconds while Mishra was third in 53.07 seconds.
Nadeesha Ramanayake of Sri Lanka had won gold with a time of 52.61 seconds.
Mishra was also part of the mixed 4x400m relay team that won gold as well the women's 4x400m relay team that bagged a bronze in the championships.
India had won 27 medals, including six gold, to finish overall third in the championships.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Singapore’s Indian-origin former minister faces eight fresh charges for alleged corruption
Indians have passion for arts and music: American singer-songwriter Allen Ling
Singapore court jails Indian-origin man for tampering with his bus speed limit
‘Unduly lenient’ sentence of British Indian teen's murderer reviewed
FULL FIXTURE OF INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE