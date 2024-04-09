Left Menu

Aishwarya Mishra's bronze medal upgraded to silver at 2023 Asian Championships in 400m event

Indian athlete Aishwarya Mishra's bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Championships will be upgraded to silver due to Farida Soliyeva of Uzbekistan failing a dope test. Soliyeva's urine sample contained Meldonium, leading to her disqualification from the event. Mishra's time of 53.07 seconds will now earn her the second-place finish. In addition to her achievement, Mishra was also part of the gold-winning mixed 4x400m relay team and the bronze-winning women's 4x400m relay team, contributing to India's overall success in the championships.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 16:25 IST
Aishwarya Mishra's bronze medal upgraded to silver at 2023 Asian Championships in 400m event
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Top Indian athlete Aishwarya Mishra's 400m bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Championships will be upgraded to silver as original second-place finisher Farida Soliyeva of Uzbekistan failed a dope test.

Soliyeva's urine sample collected on July 13, during the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok last year, contained the prohibited substance Meldonium, and the Athletics Integrity Unit, the international federation's body for combating doping, disqualified all her results from that date.

''The AIU has banned Farida Soliyeva (Uzbekistan) for 3 years from 13 September 2023 for Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Meldonium). DQ (disqualify) results from 13 July 2023,'' the AIU said.

Soliyeva had finished second with a time of 52.95 seconds while Mishra was third in 53.07 seconds.

Nadeesha Ramanayake of Sri Lanka had won gold with a time of 52.61 seconds.

Mishra was also part of the mixed 4x400m relay team that won gold as well the women's 4x400m relay team that bagged a bronze in the championships.

India had won 27 medals, including six gold, to finish overall third in the championships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024