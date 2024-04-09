Left Menu

Bengal Pro T20 promises 'more corporate' involvement after tie up with Indian Chamber of Commerce

The Indian Chamber of Commerce, a Kolkata-based body, has come on board for the Bengal Pro T20, the three-year tie-up giving a boost to the regional franchise league, the inaugural edition of which is starting from June 12.The agreement comes a week after the official announcement of the eight-franchise tournament, and this partnership is expected to play a major role in the development of the sport in the region.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2024 19:59 IST
The agreement comes a week after the official announcement of the eight-franchise tournament, and this partnership is expected to play a major role in the development of the sport in the region. ''Being the oldest in the country, we expect our association with the Chamber will bring in more corporate involvement. It's a value addition to this tournament,'' Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly told reporters here on Tuesday. The tri-partite agreement was signed by CAB secretary Naresh Ojha, director general of the Chamber Rajeev Singh and Rajneesh Chopra, co-founder of Arivaa Sports, the management partners of the league. ''It is the right time for serious industry bodies like the Indian Chamber of Commerce to come forward and join hands with major sporting events. I'm sure with this partnership members will make the most of it,'' the CAB president added. The tournament will comprise eight teams in both men's and women's section.

The franchises are yet to be unveiled and the CAB president said they would announce this within 15 days.

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

