Soccer-Murtough leaves role as Man United football director

Manchester United football director John Murtough has stepped down from his position after more than a decade at the club, the Premier League side said on Tuesday. Murtough's departure comes as United continue their overhaul following British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of a 25% stake in the club.

Highly-rated Sporting Director Dan Ashworth has also been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford after Newcastle United placed him on gardening leave after he decided to step down from his position in February. "We want to thank John for his loyal service over many years, and for his support and integrity during this period of transition," Ratcliffe said in a statement. "He leaves with our best wishes for the future."

