Spanish tennis player Aaron Cortes suspended for match-fixing for 15 years
Spanish tennis player Aaron Cortes has been given a 15-year ban for match-fixing and other offenses.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Tuesday that the 29-year-old Cortes admitted 35 breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program between 2016 and 2018.
The ITIA said that included "contriving the outcome of events, accepting money to contrive the outcome of events, failure to report corrupt approaches, wagering on tennis, and providing money to tournament officials in exchange for a wild card." It added that Cortes had cooperated fully and accepted the sanction, which also included a fine of $75,000 — of which $56,250 is suspended.
Cortes, who reached his highest singles ranking of No. 955 in 2017, has been banned from playing and coaching and even attending official tennis events until March 27, 2039.
