Trial for NHL players in Canada case won't start before next season

The sexual assault case against five players from Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team -- four of whom started the 2023-24 season on NHL rosters -- won't go to trial before the start of next season. The attorneys for the players appeared virtually before a judge in London, Ontario, on Tuesday, largely for scheduling purposes. TSN reported the lawyers were ordered to file pretrial motions prior to Oct. 23, and the court set hearings pertaining to the motions on the calendar for Nov. 25, setting aside 15 days.

UConn knocks off Purdue to repeat as national champion

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- UConn knew no one could take away its 2023 title, but the Huskies went out and got another one just for good measure. Tristen Newton scored 20 points and dished out seven assists as top-seeded UConn won its second straight national championship, beating Purdue 75-60 on Monday night.

Reports: Orioles calling up No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday

The future is set to arrive for the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles are calling up No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday, ESPN and MLB.com reported Tuesday night.

Golf-Scheffler only ever wanted to play golf but says the sport does not define him

Scottie Scheffler says golf is just something he does but will not define him even though the world number one is doing it better than anyone else. Unassuming and thoughtful, Scheffler is more than the sum of pars, birdies and bogeys on his scorecard but coming into this week's Masters he has been the definition of golfing excellence.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark wins second consecutive Wooden Award

Record-breaking Iowa star Caitlin Clark continued to collect awards in streaks on Tuesday as she won the John R. Wooden Award as the most outstanding women's college basketball player for the second consecutive season. Clark was named the Naismith National Player of the Year last week before her Hawkeyes played in the Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four. Iowa defeated UConn in the semifinals before losing in the title game for the second straight year as South Carolina completed an undefeated championship season.

2-time Super Bowl champion Logan Ryan retires

Defensive back Logan Ryan announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday after 11 seasons. Ryan, 33, won Super Bowls XLIX and LI with the New England Patriots during his first four seasons in the league.

Golf-Masters debutants Clark and Aberg looking to pull major surprise

It has been nearly a half-century since a Masters debutant slipped on the Green Jacket but American veteran Wyndham Clark and Swedish young gun Ludvig Aberg could deliver a major surprise at Augusta National this week. Not since Fuzzy Zoeller beat Ed Sneed and Tom Watson in a playoff to win the 1979 Masters has a rookie walked away with the coveted title.

John Calipari confirms exit to Kentucky fans: 'Time for us to step away'

John Calipari bid farewell to Kentucky in a video posted to social media on Tuesday. Saying he was "indebted forever" to the players he's coached at Kentucky since 2009, Calipari declared it was time for the program to hear a new voice.

UConn finishes No. 1 after second straight championship

UConn claimed the No. 1 spot in the final Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll after clinching its second straight NCAA Tournament championship. The Huskies (37-3) received all 58 first-place votes following Monday night's 75-60 win against Purdue (34-5), who finished the 2023-24 season at No. 2.

NCAA ratings up despite second-lowest audience for title game

Viewership was up 3 percent over last year for all rounds of the NCAA Tournament, but repeat champion UConn's victory over Purdue in the title game Monday didn't come close to the record-setting audience for the women's championship a day earlier. The women's basketball final, with the undefeated South Carolina women topping Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark, outdrew the men for the first time with an all-time high of 18.87 million watching Sunday afternoon on ABC and ESPN.

